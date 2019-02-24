Rejuvenation camp for Forest Dept. elephants begins

A 48-day annual rejuvenation camp for Forest Department elephants began on Saturday at the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) and the Chadivayal elephant camp of Coimbatore Forest Division. Department officials said 25 elephants of ATR and two of Chadivayal camps will undergo the rejuvenation.

Valparai MLA V. Kasthuri Vasu inaugurated the camp at Kozhikamuthi in the presence of ATR Field Director V. Ganesan and other officials of the Forest Department.

Special diet

N. Naveen Kumar, Forest Range Officer of Ulandi Forest Range of ATR, said the elephants would be given nutrients as per a special diet chart. The diet will include pulses, fruits, sugarcane and green fodder.

Two new elephants at the camp, Rohini and Chinna Thambi, were not included in the camp.

C. Palaniraja, Forest Range Officer of Pooluvampatti range, said two elephants, John and Cheran, would undergo rejuvenation at Chadivayal elephant camp.

Udhagamandalam Staff Reporter adds:

The camp for the 24 captive elephants at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) was also inaugurated on Saturday.

Apart from providing them with nutrient-rich food, the elephants’ health condition will be constantly monitored by veterinarians.

Officials said female elephant, Masini, which was brought back to the camp, was now kept in isolation. But she too would be given the same special treatment like the other elephants.

Masini was being kept away from the other elephants since her arrival in January to enable her to acclimatise with the surroundings, recover from wounds and gain weight.

The rejuvenation camp was inaugurated by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) H. Malleshappa, Managing Director of TANTEA Srinivas R. Reddy, Field Director (in-charge) of MTR Deepak Srivastava, Deputy Directors of MTR (Core and Buffer Zone) S Senbagapriya and A. Pushpakaran and District Forest Officer (Gudalur Division), V.C. Rahul.