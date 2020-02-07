Rejuvenation camp for captive elephants inaugurated at MTR

The 48-day rejuvenation camp for captive elephants was inaugurated by Forest Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan on Thursday at the Theppakadu elephant camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

Officials said that the 27 captive elephants at the camp, including two calves, would be given a special diet of fruits and highly nutritious food during the duration of the rejuvenation camp. The elephants would each be fed around 150 kg. of food based on a special diet, and elephant rides would be suspended for the 48 days. However, vehicle safaris would remain operational at Theppakadu.

In the days leading up to the inauguration of the elephant rejuvenation camp, the weights of all 27 elephants were measured.

K. K. Kaushal, Field Director of MTR, S. Senbagapriya and L.C.S Srikanth, Deputy Directors of MTR, District Forest Officers (Nilgiris and Gudalur divisions), D. Guruswamy and Sumesh Soman, Principal Secretary, Environment and Forests, Shambu Kallolikar, and Nilgiris District Collector, J Innocent Divya were present during the inauguration.