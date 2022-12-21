Reject proposal to levy ADD on viscose fibre: SIMA

December 21, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) has appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reject the recommendation of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) to levy anti-dumping duty (ADD) of $ 0.512 per kg of viscose staple fibre imported from Indonesia.

If the anti-dumping duty is levied, survival of MSME spinning mills, powerloom, handloom and garment units that make viscose-based products will be under threat, said the Association chairman Ravi Sam.  

“The ADD levy gives a protection to the tune of 28 % to the indigenous VSF manufacturer,” he claimed.

The Prime Minister has been taking policy initiatives to promote the man-made fibre sector and levy of ADD on viscose staple fibre will force the MSMEs to go in for import of viscose yarn. The country has nearly 4,000 spinning mills that use viscose fibre and the domestic availability of viscose fibre is only for about 300 mills. Without the ADD, the mills are able to import the fibre at international price, he said.

