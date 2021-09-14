‘Reinstate dismissed workers’

Labour union members and dismissed employees of Pricol Limited on Monday sought the district administration’s intervention in reinstating 282 dismissed workers. In their petition, the workers alleged that though a labour court had ordered the reinstatement of 282 employees on August 26 and they had sent a copy of the judgement to the company, it had done very little to resolve the issue. The State Government, in the interest of the suffering workers, should intervene in the issue by directing the company to reinstate the workers, they added.