Rehabilitation centre for alms-seekers opened in Erode

A rehabilitation centre where rescued alms-seekers would be given training to start their own business was inaugurated here on Sunday.
M. Elangovan, Corporation Commissioner, and R. Sivakumar, Superintendent of Police, Prohibition Enforcement, Salem Zone, inaugurated the centre at Ram Nagar in Soolai. It was established by Atchayam Trust, an NGO involved in rehabilitating alms-seekers in the district.
Founder of the trust P. Naveen Kumar said the centre had 25 beds and currently 18 alms-seekers were accommodated. The trus members had rescued 585 people in the past seven years and provided sessions on counselling, yoga and meditation. Also, counselling was provided to many persons to give up smoking and drug addiction in all these years. He said job opportunities were created for 60 persons who were working as security men, cooks and many were running snack shops in pushcarts. Also, a rehabilitated person was trained in paper plate making who runs his own unit now, he added.
