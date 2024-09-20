GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rehab centre for people with disabilities inaugurated at Naduhatty in the Nilgiris

Published - September 20, 2024 07:20 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kindness Rehab Centre of Excellence that offers comprehensive and free rehabilitation services to people with disabilities was inaugurated at Naduhatty in the Nilgiris on Thursday.

“This state-of-the-art facility will mark a significant expansion of Kinder Trust’s operations, building upon the success of its original rehabilitation centre at Vannerpet, which currently assists 30 patients a day,” a press release from Kinder Trust said.

The Kindness Rehab Centre of Excellence is designed to provide a wide range of essential services, including therapy services - physical, occupational, and speech therapy tailored to each patient’s unique needs, surgical and medical assistance, educational support programmes aimed at helping individuals with disabilities achieve their educational goals and skill development through empowering patients with vocational training and skill-building programmes, the press release added.

The centre will also host a specialist doctor every day for free consultations.

Speaking at the inauguration, the founder of Kinder Trust, Diana Bharucha, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to uplifting marginalised communities and providing essential services free of charge.



