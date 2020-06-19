Regulatory measures to check COVID-19 spread in Coimbatore

Fearing that Coimbatore may face a Chennai-like COVID-19 situation, the district administration and Coimbatore Corporation are clamping regulatory measures.

Till May-end, the district had 146 positive cases. The tally rose to 244, with another 98 cases being reported till June 19, with many of these being imported cases.

Since June 1, the administration had allowed around 15,000 persons to return to the district from COVID-19 affected areas, and there was suspicion that another 3,000 to 4,000 persons had entered illegally.

As part of measures to control the spread, the Corporation cordoned off R.G. Pudur that reported a cluster of cases, the Flower Market in the city to bar entry to hawkers and sealed the Langar Khana Road to remove over 100 hawkers.

Vendors at the wholesale and retail fish markets were also warned that these would be shut if physical distancing norms were violated.

The Revenue Department, Corporation and Coimbatore City Police officials were maintaining vigil at the markets, R.G. Street and other crowded areas in the city to see if the civic body should re-impose restrictions.

Collector K. Rajamani said he would talk to the Coimbatore City and Rural police to see if vigil at the district borders could be further tightened. He had also asked the Transport Department to seize the vehicle of persons entering the district without e-pass.

Corporation sources said nearly 3,000 persons who entered the city were in home quarantine.