Regulatory measures to check COVID-19 spread in Coimbatore

Fearing that Coimbatore may face a Chennai-like COVID-19 situation, the district administration and Coimbatore Corporation are clamping regulatory measures.
Till May-end, the district had 146 positive cases. The tally rose to 244, with another 98 cases being reported till June 19, with many of these being imported cases.
Since June 1, the administration had allowed around 15,000 persons to return to the district from COVID-19 affected areas, and there was suspicion that another 3,000 to 4,000 persons had entered illegally.
As part of measures to control the spread, the Corporation cordoned off R.G. Pudur that reported a cluster of cases, the Flower Market in the city to bar entry to hawkers and sealed the Langar Khana Road to remove over 100 hawkers.
Vendors at the wholesale and retail fish markets were also warned that these would be shut if physical distancing norms were violated.
The Revenue Department, Corporation and Coimbatore City Police officials were maintaining vigil at the markets, R.G. Street and other crowded areas in the city to see if the civic body should re-impose restrictions.
Collector K. Rajamani said he would talk to the Coimbatore City and Rural police to see if vigil at the district borders could be further tightened. He had also asked the Transport Department to seize the vehicle of persons entering the district without e-pass.
Corporation sources said nearly 3,000 persons who entered the city were in home quarantine.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath