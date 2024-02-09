GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Regulated markets in Erode see arrival of new turmeric

With a significant drop in area under cultivation across the country, the demand for turmeric and increase in export is expected to push the price higher in a few weeks

February 09, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Increase in the arrival of new turmeric has improved the price at markets in Erode in Tamil Nadu.

Increase in the arrival of new turmeric has improved the price at markets in Erode in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Arrival of new turmeric to the regulated markets in Erode has pushed the price of the spice, as a quintal was traded for more than ₹15,000.

Harvesting season has begun at Kollegal district in Mysuru in Karnataka and turmeric started to arrive at the four markets — Agricultural Producers Cooperative Marketing Society Limited in Gobichettipalayam and at Karungalpalayam in Erode and regulated markets at Perundurai and the market in the Turmeric Market Complex owned by Erode Turmeric Merchants and Godown Owners’ Association.

On Thursday, new finger variety was auctioned between ₹11,909 a quintal and ₹15,099 a quintal, while the bulb variety was auctioned between ₹9,269 a quintal and ₹11,889 a quintal at the Erode Society. On Friday, finger variety was traded between ₹9,702 a quintal and ₹13,899 a quintal, said R.K.V. Ravishankar, president, Erode Turmeric Merchants and Godown Owners’ Association. He told The Hindu that turmeric cultivation  had dropped by 30% and 50% in the district and the price would hover between ₹14,000 and ₹15,000 a quintal in the coming months.

Harvesting in Kodumudi taluk, the ayacut of Kalingarayan Canal, and in ayacut areas of Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, is to begin in April after which arrival is expected to increase in the markets. With a significant drop in area under cultivation across the country, the demand for turmeric and increase in export is expected to push the price higher in a few weeks. It may be noted that turmeric fetched an all-time high price of ₹17,000 a quintal in 2010 and touched a low of ₹3,300 in 2012.

