Regulate six Tasmac outlets in Irugur: MNM appeals to Coimbatore Collector

July 10, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Members of the Makkal Needhi Maiam asked the Collector to regulate the six Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) outlets in Irugur municipality.

In a petition submitted on Monday, the party members said that of the six Tasmac outlets in the area, three were located in dense residential localities. According to them, liquor is sold beyond the permitted hour illegally in all the centres.

They appealed to the district administration to take steps to sell liquor only at the time fixed by the government.