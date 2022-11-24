Regulate parking fees at public buildings: consumer forum

November 24, 2022 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The State must amend the rules to regulate exorbitant parking fees at public buildings, including hospitals, according to a consumer forum here.

In a letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Coimbatore Consumer Cause secretary K. Kathirmathiyon said all the public buildings must allocate spaces for people to park vehicles as per the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act and Tamil Nadu Combined Building Rules 2019. But the norms differ for each type of space like recreation centres, educational institutions, industrial and commercial buildings and hospitals, and there was no regulation for the fee structure.

“Even though it is mandatory and part of the building, exorbitant parking fees are collected and it is considered as a source of income by owners of the premises. For example, hospitals charge a minimum of ₹40 even for a few minutes. Similarly, many other establishments impose huge parking fees. Due to this, the public are forced to park their vehicles on the roadside, resulting in traffic snarls,” he said.

He further said, “The High courts of Gujarat, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and New Delhi had declared earlier that the statutory parking space is part of the building and the owner cannot collect parking fees.”

The parking area should not be considered a revenue-generating space and so, we request the State government to regulate the fees, Mr. Kathirmathiyon said.

