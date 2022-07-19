‘Regulate parking fee collection in cinemas’

July 19, 2022 17:56 IST

Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC) has urged the district administration to check the multiplexes and malls that collect exorbitant and illegal parking fees from people.

Based on the High Court order in a case filed by the CCC, the State government fixed parking fees in cinemas , including malls, and amended the Tamil Nadu (Cinemas) Regulation Rules 1957 accordingly, said K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of CCC.

In cinemas in Corporation and special grade municipalities, the parking fee for cars and three-wheelers was fixed at ₹20 and ₹10 for two-wheelers. In other municipalities, the fee was fixed at ₹15 and ₹7 and in town and village panchayats, the parking fee was fixed at ₹5 and ₹3 respectively. The fee was effective from December 1, 2017. and the government had specifically ordered that the parking fees was for all the cinemas, including multiplex theatres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, in the malls, ₹40 to ₹60 was collected for cars and ₹20 for two-wheelers. The fee is high during the weekend and festival days.

In Coimbatore, while many cinemas (except one or two) are collecting the parking fees as notified by the government, none of the cinemas in the malls obey the Government Order. In fact, when enquired about the excess collection, some cinemas in malls are not even aware of the GO, according to Mr. Kathirmathiyon.

As per the Cinema Regulation Rules licensing condition, the cinemas must provide adequate parking space and safeguard the vehicles. The CCC urged the District Collector to ensure that the cinemas in the malls collected only the parking fees approved by the government.