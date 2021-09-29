‘Regularise jobs of nurses, ASHA workers’

Dharmapuri

29 September 2021 22:42 IST

Communist Party of India State secretary R.Mutharasan, on Wednesday, said that the State government should regularise the jobs of nurses and ASHA workers hired during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

He told presspersons that the party had submitted a petition to the State government in this regard.

Mr. Mutharasan said that the Varum mun Kappom scheme would hugely benefit the poor and underprivileged.

He wanted the work days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme increased to 200 days a year and the workers must be paid ₹ 600 a day.

Terming the PM CARES Fund a huge scam, Mr.Mutharasan demanded that the transaction details should be made public and the funds should be transferred to the public exchequer.