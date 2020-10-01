Coimbatore

Regular flight services resume from Salem airport

Following relaxations in lockdown restrictions in State, flight operators here has resumed regular flight operations from the Salem airport.

According to sources in Trujet, flights would be operated between Salem and Chennai. The flight would depart from Chennai at 7.25 a.m. and arrive at Salem airport at 8.25 a.m. The flight would depart to Chennai from here at 8.45 a.m. and expected to arrive at Chennai by 9.45 a.m.

According to flight operators, on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from Chennai, the flight would further connect to Cuddapah, Vijayawada, Hyderabad. On Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday flight would be connecting to Mysore and Belgaum.

