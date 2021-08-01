‘Regular commuters to Coimbatore from Kerala will have to go through thermal scanning’

Daily commuters to Coimbatore from Kerala, emergency services, government employees and regular goods carriers from that State will be exempted from showing the results of the RT PCR test. However, they will have to go through thermal scanning, said District Collector G.S. Sameeran.

The Collector had issued new restrictions to be effective from Monday (August 2) to control the spread of the pandemic in the district.

Apart from restricting business hours for shops and hotels, the restrictions also mandate RT PCR test results or certificate of taking both the doses of the vaccination by those entering Coimbatore from Kerala.

In this regard, the Collector clarified to The Hindu on Sunday that the test results are not compulsory for those who commute to Coimbatore daily for work. Though RT PCR tests are mandatory for entry into Tamil Nadu through any check-post from Kerala, in Coimbatore district it will be from August 2 with the option of producing vaccination certificate.

He also said that it is not just hotels, but tea shops and bakeries that will also function only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the district. However, the eateries are permitted to continue parcel service after 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, in a communication to all industries, District Industries Centre general manager B. Karthigaivasan urged all the units to follow the standard operating procedures scrupulously. All industries should check temperature and SPO2 ( oxygen saturation) level of employees daily and if anyone shows symptoms of COVID-19, the worker should not be asked to come to work and should be tested for COVID.

During the work hours, the employees should follow physical distancing, wear the mask fully covering the nose and mouth, and wash hands frequently using handwash or soap. The lunch hours should be staggered so that the workers and staff are able to maintain physical distancing at the dining halls. The employees should be vaccinated. “If any clusters arise in the industry, the same will be closed as per the protocol by the district administration,” he said.

The traders here said they will comply with the time restrictions as this is a preventive measure. “Business just started picking up after the lockdown to control the second wave of the pandemic. But these restrictions are required to control the spread of the disease now,” said C. Balasubramanian, president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.