Registrations open for marathon in Coimbatore

The second edition of the marathon, hosted by Kovaion Consulting and co-sponsored by Decathlon, is scheduled for August 25. It will start at 5 a.m. at Decathlon, Coimbatore and the participants are expected to report at 4.45 a.m. Runners can collect their T-shirts and bibs on August 23 and 24 at Decathlon.

The event is approved by the Tamil Nadu Athletics Association and the Coimbatore District Athletic Association, and promises a day full of competition, camaraderie and community engagement. On the day of the marathon, Zumba and music sessions will held, while refreshments and breakfast will also be provided.

The registration fee for the 5 km is ₹300, for 10 km it is ₹400, and for the 21 km run ₹500.

