ADVERTISEMENT

Registrations open for marathon in Coimbatore

Published - July 17, 2024 06:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The second edition of the marathon, hosted by Kovaion Consulting and co-sponsored by Decathlon, is scheduled for August 25. It will start at 5 a.m. at Decathlon, Coimbatore and the participants are expected to report at 4.45 a.m. Runners can collect their T-shirts and bibs on August 23 and 24 at Decathlon.

The event is approved by the Tamil Nadu Athletics Association and the Coimbatore District Athletic Association, and promises a day full of competition, camaraderie and community engagement. On the day of the marathon, Zumba and music sessions will held, while refreshments and breakfast will also be provided.

The registration fee for the 5 km is ₹300, for 10 km it is ₹400, and for the 21 km run ₹500.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US