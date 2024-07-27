GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Registrations open for Coimbatore Marathon

Published - July 27, 2024 08:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Registrations are open for the 12th edition of Coimbatore Cancer Foundation’s ‘Walkaroo Coimbatore Marathon’, powered by ELGi Equipments, scheduled for December 15, 2024.

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, and Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran launched the registration, and signed up to participate in the marathon. Online registrations are open at www.coimbatoremarathon.com

Since its inception in 2013, the Coimbatore Marathon has raised over ₹4.75 crore, supporting Coimbatore Cancer Foundation’s initiatives to assist cancer survivors and their families, and creating widespread cancer awareness among citizens.

This year, the event features a half marathon (21.1 km), a 10 km run, a 5 km timed run, and a 5 km walk.Registration fees are ₹1,300 for the half marathon, ₹1,100 for the 10 km run, ₹850 for the 5 km timed run, and ₹600 for the 5 km walk.

A total prize money of ₹ 2.7 lakh will be presented to the winners under various categories. The first, second and third placeholders in the half marathon (open category) will take home ₹25,000, ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 respectively, for the 10 km (open category), the prize money will be ₹15,000, ₹10,000 and ₹ 5,000 respectively. For veterans, aged 45 years and above, the prize money is ₹15,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 respectively.

For more information, write to info@coimbatoremarathon.com.

