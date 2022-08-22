Registrations open for Coimbatore Marathon

Special Correspondent COIMBATORE
August 22, 2022 18:07 IST

The Coimbatore Cancer Foundation (CCF) in association with ‘Walkaroo’ will be organising the 10th edition of the Coimbatore Marathon on December 11..

The registrations for the the Walkaroo Coimbatore Marathon powered by Elgi Equipments is now open. The participants can visit  www.coimbatoremarathon.com. to complete the registration formalities.

The event, themed ‘Odipolamma’, is expected to attract more than 16,000 participants. The event comprises a half marathon (21.1 km) and a 10 km run and 5 km run/walk. The prize money is ₹ 2.7 lakh.

For more information write to info@coimbatoremarathon.com.

