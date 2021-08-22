Registration of granite polishing units made mandatory

All granite polishing units shall be registered as mandated under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Illegal Mining Transportation and Storage of Minerals and Mineral Dealers Rules, 2011.

According to an administration release, in a bid to prevent illegal mining and extraction of mines and minerals, all granite polishing units are mandated to apply for registration of the storage godowns with the District Collector.

According to V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy, while units dealing with M-sand, gravel and stone quarrying have come forward and applied for registration and licensing, no such applications have been made by granite polishing units.

Under Rule 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Illegal Mining Transportation and Storage of Minerals and Mineral Dealers Rules, 2011, all granite polishing units are mandated to file their applications and register for operation. Any violations shall invite legal action against the errant units, the Collector has said.