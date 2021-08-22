Coimbatore

Registration of granite polishing units made mandatory

All granite polishing units shall be registered as mandated under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Illegal Mining Transportation and Storage of Minerals and Mineral Dealers Rules, 2011.

According to an administration release, in a bid to prevent illegal mining and extraction of mines and minerals, all granite polishing units are mandated to apply for registration of the storage godowns with the District Collector.

According to V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy, while units dealing with M-sand, gravel and stone quarrying have come forward and applied for registration and licensing, no such applications have been made by granite polishing units.

Under Rule 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Illegal Mining Transportation and Storage of Minerals and Mineral Dealers Rules, 2011, all granite polishing units are mandated to file their applications and register for operation. Any violations shall invite legal action against the errant units, the Collector has said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 22, 2021 12:36:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/registration-of-granite-polishing-units-made-mandatory/article36039314.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY