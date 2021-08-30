Registration of graduates for Bharathiar University graduate constituency turns a bone of contention among warring factions

COIMBATORE

30 August 2021

Bharathiar University’s move inviting graduates to register and registered graduates to renew their membership to the graduate constituency, it appears, has become a bone of contention among different stakeholders.

More than a fortnight ago, the university had issued advertisement inviting graduates from Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Erode to register by paying ₹25 and renew by paying ₹15. On registration, the graduates become eligible to vote for two members from their respective districts to the Bharathiar University Senate.

And, from the Senate, the elected member gets an opportunity to become a Syndicate member.

In calling for applications for registration and renewal, the university had made it an only online process, which a few sections said was against the university’s Acts and statutes.

The registration, renewal process also found a mention in the recent Senate meeting, held at the University on August 25.

Sources familiar with the development said the problem started last year when the university issued a similar advertisement and the Association of Self Financing Arts, Science and Managements Colleges – Tamil Nadu submitted applications for enrolment of 8,876 graduates to the constituency.

The association submitting the applications after the deadline and the university receiving them was objected to by the Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association. The association’s Ooty president and Senate member R. Sanil raised objection saying it would be illegal to accept applications after the last date.

Thereafter the colleges’ association moved the court for a direction to the university to accept the applications. Even as the case was pending, the university, in a Syndicate meeting held in January this year, decided to reject the applications submitted last year and call for fresh applications.

It also decided to make the registration and renewal process an only online process.

Objecting to the move, the colleges’ association had again moved the court arguing that the university’s move to completely make the registration, renewal an online process was violative of the Acts and statutes and the Syndicate did not have the powers to violate what was in law.

Colleges’ association president Ajeet Kumar Lal Mohan said the university should make the graduates’ registration an online-cum-offline process, which would be only fair. Likewise, if the university were to discourage bulk registration of candidates, it would have to explain why it chose to accept applications in bulk last year when a few other associations submitted them, he asked.

Given the opposing positions that various associations and stakeholders had on the issue, the university was expected to take a call in the next Syndicate, said sources familiar with the developments.