Registration of beneficiaries under Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme begins in Erode

July 24, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - ERODE

Camps to register beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme began across Erode district here on Monday.

Applications along with tokens carrying details of ration card number, time and date of the camp and venue were already given to ration card holders. Special camps will be held in two phases, — from July 24 to August 4 and from August 5 to 16. Women have been asked to bring Aadhaar card, family card, EB receipt, bank pass book to get their details registered. They should also bring their mobile phone with Aadhaar registered phone number for authentication.

On Monday, applications were registered from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Biometric features of the applicant was obtained to validate their Aadhaar number . Though time was mentioned in the tokens, women had gathered in large numbers at the camps across the district and waited for their turn.

There are 7,67,316 family card holders attached to 1,207 ration card holders in the district and the scheme to provide financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month for eligible heads of households will be implemented on September 15.

