HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Registration of beneficiaries under Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme begins in Erode

July 24, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
Women heads of households registering their details under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme in Erode on Monday.

Women heads of households registering their details under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Camps to register beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme began across Erode district here on Monday. 

Applications along with tokens carrying details of ration card number, time and date of the camp and venue were already given to ration card holders. Special camps will be held in two phases, — from July 24 to August 4 and from August 5 to 16. Women have been asked to bring Aadhaar card, family card, EB receipt, bank pass book to get their details registered. They should also bring their mobile phone with Aadhaar registered phone number for authentication.

On Monday, applications were registered from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Biometric features of the applicant was obtained to validate their Aadhaar number . Though time was mentioned in the tokens, women had gathered in large numbers at the camps across the district and waited for their turn. 

There are 7,67,316 family card holders attached to 1,207 ration card holders in the district and the scheme to provide financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month for eligible heads of households will be implemented on September 15. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.