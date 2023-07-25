ADVERTISEMENT

Registration of beneficiaries under ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ begins in Coimbatore

July 25, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Registration of applications for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam began in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Registration of beneficiaries under Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ began here on Monday.

According to the district administration, in the first phase, registration is under way 839 outlets.

For registration, women were told to submit the filled in application along with Aadhaar card, ration card, e-bill receipt, and bank passbook at the specified date and time. Income and other property documents are required for this, according to a release.

The second phase will be held from August 5 to 16 at 562 PDS shops, — 253 in Coimbatore Corporation, 206 in all town panchayats and 103 in all municipal areas except Valparai, the release said.

