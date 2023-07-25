HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Registration of beneficiaries under ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ begins in Coimbatore

July 25, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Registration of applications for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam began in Coimbatore on Monday.

Registration of applications for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam began in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Registration of beneficiaries under Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ began here on Monday.

According to the district administration, in the first phase, registration is under way 839 outlets.

For registration, women were told to submit the filled in application along with Aadhaar card, ration card, e-bill receipt, and bank passbook at the specified date and time. Income and other property documents are required for this, according to a release.

The second phase will be held from August 5 to 16 at 562 PDS shops, — 253 in Coimbatore Corporation, 206 in all town panchayats and 103 in all municipal areas except Valparai, the release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.