Registration mandatory for felling and transportation of trees: Salem Collector

Published - July 27, 2024 05:55 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Online registration has now been made mandatory for the felling and transportation of trees, Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi said on Saturday.

In a release, the Collector said that the Tamil Nadu Hill Areas (Preservation of Trees) Act 1955 was introduced to regulate the felling of trees and cultivation of land in hilly regions in the State. In order to make the application process simpler and more transparent, the Salem District Forest Committee decided to make the whole process online. Under this system, users can register by visiting the website www.malaithalam.com and scanning the QR code.

The committee has decided that only online applications will be considered from now on, and inspection authorities will also have to upload their inspection reports online. This system aims to make the process simpler and more transparent, ensuring that even small and marginalised farmers can apply easily, Ms. Brindha Devi added.

