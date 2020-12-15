Registration Dept. suspends five officials in Tiruppur on charges of misappropriation

The Registration Department on Tuesday placed under suspension five officials, including two Sub-Registrars in Tiruppur, on charges of misappropriation of funds.
Deputy Inspector General of Registration (Coimbatore Zone) M. Jagadeesan said that Joint-I Sub-Registrar Vijayashanthi, Joint-II Sub-Registrar Muthukannan, two Assistants Shankar and Panneerselvam who were employed at Sub-Registrar Office (Joint-I) in Postal Colony and Sub-Registrar Office in Thottipalayam respectively and one Junior Assistant Monisha from Sub-Registrar Office (Joint-II) were placed under suspension until further orders.
The two Assistants allegedly revoked and reused some of the stamp duty challans issued during the registration of documents in an attempt to misappropriate the money, he said. Tiruppur District Registrar Ramasamy reported the irregularities to Mr. Jagadeesan, who conducted inquiries in Tiruppur on December 11.
Mr. Jagadeesan said that he reported this to Inspector General of Registration P. Shankar, who initiated action against the five officials on Tuesday.
“The charges are yet to be framed,” he said.
The total misappropriated amount was yet to be ascertained, based on which the charges would be framed and further disciplinary proceedings initiated, according to him.
