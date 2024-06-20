Registration Department asks registrars to not register unapproved plot documents

The Inspector General (IG) of Registration on Wednesday issued a circular urging all the registrars and sub-registrars to not register documents related to unapproved plots.

The circular said the registering officers were already told to avoid registering documents of unapproved plots. However, there were complaints that unapproved plots were registered at sub-registrar offices. The district registrars (Audit) should verify the documents closely and ensure that no document is registered in contravention of Section 22 A of the Registration Act. If there are violations, the district registrars should report the details of the documents and registering officers. The Deputy Inspector General of Registration should also supervise this, it said.

A document writer in Coimbatore claimed that though there are rules against registering of unapproved plots, many sub-registrars continued to register them. Only the public were affected because of this, he said.

According to K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, registering such unapproved plots is illegal as it is against the Act. It is the “innocent buyers” who are affected. According to the data shared by the department earlier, over 30,000 such documents were registered in the State. These have not been cancelled and the registering continues. If such a plot is registered, it can be re-registered. That is also illegal. It has to be stopped and all such documents registered should be cancelled.

“I plan to go to the court to cancel all these documents. The IG Registration should have done it. But, the department does not seem to be concerned about it,” he said.