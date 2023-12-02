Registration camps for Chief Minister’s health insurance scheme held in Krishnagiri

December 02, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Special camps for registration of eligible persons in the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme were conducted here in three locations in Bargur, Pochampalli and Hosur on Saturday.

The camps were held at Bargur Panchayat Union Elementary School in Bargur; Mallapadi Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Pochampalli, and Kottai Mariamman temple grounds near Ram Nagar in Hosur.

The camps sought to create awareness on the scheme that provides health cover up to ₹5 lakh per family, and bring within its coverage those eligible but yet to be registered. A total of 1513 medical treatment and surgical procedures and 52 disease diagnostics are covered under the scheme.

In addition, 11 continuous treatments and eight specialty surgeries are also included under the scheme and the coverage is being provided in all accredited private hospitals.

As of date, a total of 1,829 hospitals, including 854 government hospitals and 975 private hospitals, are accredited to provide health insurance coverage under the scheme.

In Krishnagiri, seven government hospitals and 27 private hospitals are covered under the scheme along with the Prime Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme.

A total of 3,89,358 families have been covered and insurance cards issued in Krishnagiri. Families with an annual family income not exceeding ₹1,20,000 are covered under the scheme.

According to the administration, in the last fiscal, 14,291 beneficiaries have benefited from the Chief Minister’s Insurance Scheme with a coverage of ₹25.6 crore paid towards medical expenses.

Apart from the special camps concluded on Saturday, eligible persons are invited to apply for health insurance coverage by approaching Room No. 32 at the Collectorate or alternatively approaching the Government medical college headquarters hospital, Room No. 406, Bolupalli here with copies of Aadhaar card, family card and the village administrative officer’s certification of annual family income not exceeding the threshold limit.

