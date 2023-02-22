Registrar, office assistant held for graft in Erode

February 22, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

The Registrar and her office assistant at the Office of Registrar of Societies and Chits were arrested by the sleuths of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Erode Detachment, for demanding and accepting graft from an applicant here on Wednesday.

Suresh, 29, of Vennandur in Namakkal district is an agent involved in registering and renewing women societies and other associations with the registrar that functions on the District Registrar Office premises. On February 20, he applied for registering four documents and approached the Registrar Rajeswari, 55. After verifying the documents, she reportedly demanded ₹24,000 for registering the documents. Likewise, Tamil Selvan, 40, demanded ₹6,000 for uploading the documents.

Unwilling to pay, Suresh left the office and made online payment for registering the documents and approached Rajeswari and Tamil Selvan. But, both insisted on the money for completing the work. Suresh alerted the sleuths, who laid a trap on Wednesday. When he handed over the money to them, sleuths caught them red-handed. They were taken to the office and a case was registered.