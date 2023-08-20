Registered start-ups in Tamil Nadu has tripled in last two years, says Chief Minister

August 20, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - COIMBATORE

The number of start-ups registered in Tamil Nadu has tripled in the last two-and-a-half years, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Saturday.

In a recorded message played at the inaugural function of ‘Startup Thiruvizha’, a two-day event organised by StartupTN here, he said that the number of registered start-ups in the State in March 2021 was 2,300 and it stood at over 6,800 now. The growth of MSMEs and start-ups is important for the State’s industrial development, he added.

The State government gives seed fund (TANSEED) to some start-ups. In the two years, it has allotted ₹15 crore and about 130 start-ups have benefited. As a special fund to invest in start-ups started by Adi Dravidar entrepreneurs, the government allocated ₹30 crore last financial year and ₹50 crore this fiscal. It offers mentoring programmes, linkages with investors and several other services for such start-ups, the Chief Minister said, adding that the government would soon start a global coordination centre in Dubai to enable start-ups to tap into overseas markets and investments.

The ‘Thiruvizha’ has 450 stalls where start-ups exhibited their products and services. Nearly 10,000 visitors are expected. Talks and discussions by nearly 50 experts will be held as part of the programme and about 1,500 people are expected to attend them.

Minister for MSME T.M. Anbarasan and Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa were present at the function.

Mr. Anbarasan said information technology, robotics, artificial intelligence and nano-technology were revolutionising the industrial landscape.

Tamil Nadu is recognised as a start-up leader. Start-ups in Chennai attracted ₹150 crore in investments, 71% more than the previous year. Incubators were set up in 81 educational institutions in the State at a cost of ₹22.41 crore and nearly 75,000 students have benefited. Of these, 295 students have come up with innovative products, he added.

The State government is also supporting MSME units with micro and mega clusters. Two mega clusters — medical and precision engineering — are coming up at a cost of ₹202 crore. As many as 25 clusters are developed at ₹113 crore. Over 20,000 units have received licences through the government portal in the last two years and eight new industrial estates, including four in Coimbatore, are coming up.

Mr. Rajaa told mediapersons later that a roundtable would be held soon to attract more investments in the defence sector.

Works to expand Coimbatore airport were progressing faster than expected. The textile industry should move towards technical textiles. The Global Investors Meet, to be held in January 2024, will have pavilions for start-ups and MSMEs, he added.

At the function, a call centre (dial 155343) was launched for start-ups; 23 start-ups received TANSEED fund; campus circles were started at 22 institutions; and 25 women entrepreneurs were selected for an accelerator programme.