‘Register private ladies’ hostels in Salem with DSWO’

The district administration asked private ladies’ hostel operators to run the facility after completing due registration processes with the District Social Welfare Office (DSWO) here.

In a release, Collector S. Karmegham said private ladies’ hostels must be mandatorily registered under Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes for women and Children (Regulation) Act 2014. The Collector advised unregistered hostels and those who were yet to renew their registration to complete the process immediately.

According to a release, operators were asked to renew their registration with documents such as trust deed, rental agreement, blueprint, NOC from Fire department, sanitary certificate and other documents by 5 p.m. on May 5.