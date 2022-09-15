Coimbatore

‘Register online with District Employment Office’

 Students, who have passed Plus Two and SSLC, may now register their details with the District Employment Office directly or through the e-service centres.

Employment registration that used to be carried out in respective schools at the time of collection of marksheets of board exams has been dropped. The registration of details may be completed at the District Employment Office on the day of marksheet distribution. Students, along with the details of marks, family card, Aadhaar card, phone number and email id may alternatively visit an e-service centre.

Registration may also be done online through www.tnvelaivaaippu.gov.in by the students, a release said.


