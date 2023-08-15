Regional Transport Officers submit ‘action taken reports’ on rampant overloading by lorries in Tiruppur

August 15, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Regional Transport Officers in the western region, where there is large presence of quarries, have submitted ‘Action Taken Reports’ to the Transport Commissioner on the extent of rampant overloading by lorries that cause extensive damage to rural roads.

This follows a directive issued by the Transport Commissioner based on instructions issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Last week, the transport authorities acted after villagers of Sukkampalayam confiscated three lorries passing through Udayarthottam Road for carrying mined material in excess of the stipulated capacity. They insisted that the damaged roads be re-laid before release of the lorries. In a similar instance in Udumalpet, seven lorries were confiscated by the public whereafter the fines were imposed.

Backed by environmental welfare organisations in the district, farmers have been actively protesting against movement of lorries with excess loads on the existing road network without appropriately increasing the carrying capacity, citing court directions in the past that mining companies have to bear the cost of widening and strengthening of the existing road network, a functionary of a farmers’ movement said.

Carrying out enforcement is a tough proposition for the Transport Department due to acute shortage of manpower, a senior official said.

According to the Mines Department, there is a huge demand for rough stone from quarries in the district, to cater to the increased construction activities and highway projects. Active quarries are located in several locations including Kodangipalayam, Ichipatti, Velampalayam, Iduvoi, Boomalur, Naranapuram, Sukkampalayam, Pongupalayam, Timmanayakkanpalayam, Govindampalayam, Morattupalayam, and Uthukuli.

While recommending necessary action under relevant sections of Motor Vehicle Act 1988, the advisory issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to the State Transport Commissioners acknowledged lacunaes in the system and “collusive activity of enforcement officials with the unscrupulous transporters, consignors and consignees to be the cause.”

