Coimbatore

Regional Startup Hub inaugurated in Erode

Staff ReporterAugust 02, 2022 17:24 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 17:24 IST

A regional Startup Hub that would extend support to entrepreneurs with access to funding, markets and other growth enabling opportunities was inaugurated here by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin via video conference from Chennai on Tuesday.

Established under the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM), the centre would cover the districts of Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, The Nilgiris, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. The hub would be instrumental in strengthening the startup ecosystem and would greatly help the inclusive mass entrepreneurship policy adopted by TANSIM. The hub would support the respective district administrations and the local ecosystem stakeholders and would play an active role in implementing the various novel schemes and grants that are announced by TANSIM by taking it to the grassroots level.

Collector H. Krishnanunni, Mayor S. Nagarathinam and other officials were present at the Collectorate during the inauguration.

