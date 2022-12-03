Regional Science Centre in Coimbatore urges students to enrol for STEM programme on robotics

December 03, 2022 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre and Regional Science Centre plan to conduct an integrated camp under the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), called STEM Robotics, for 50 students, said District Science Officer (in-charge) at the Regional Science Centre I.K. Lenin Tamil Kovan.

The initiative had taken off in Chennai and Trichy, he said. In Coimbatore, sufficient number of participants were yet to sign up for the project. “We will raise awareness of this programme across schools - government, aided and private - from next week and hope to start the camp in January 2023,” he said.

The camp will offer students of Classes VI-XI training in basic electronics, coding, 3D printing, robotics and drones at the Regional Science Centre here every Sunday from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. Subject experts from all over the country will train the students. Interested students can register by paying ₹3,500 (for all five subjects) in cash on the centre’s premises.

The camp would be funded from the fees that the students pay and hence, with more number of students, more facilities could be created for the camp, Mr. Lenin said.

For details, call: 7540040071 or message on WhatsApp at 8667347845.