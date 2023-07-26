Regional Passport Office in Coimbatore urges people to use official website to apply for passport

July 26, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Coimbatore, has urged the public to use the official website www.passportindia.gov.in to apply for passport online.

A communique from RPO said that some private agencies/individuals are claiming that they are recognised/authorised agency to extend passport facilities to the public. There is no system in place to recognise/authorise any individuals or any travel agency in this regard. Anyone dealing with such fraudulent portals/ advertisers/claimants will do so at his/her own risk and face the consequence, it said.

In spite of the caution messages, such undesirable activities of unauthorised agents continue. Hence, the RPO has requested the public to be aware of such incidents and report to the office, if they come across any.

Details in the documents to be tallied with passport application are address, date of birth, ECNR proof (Emigration Check Not Required), etc., that need to be verified before submitting the passport application. Validated E-Aadhaar card (✓ mark) or plastic card and validated birth certificate alone are accepted.

Documents, namely Aadhaar, ration card, driving licence, pension certificate, voter ID card, insurance policy certificate-life, PAN verification record, class X passing certificate, issue of arm license, electricity bill, birth certificate, telephone bill and caste certificate can be shared from DigiLocker account to passport seva system while filling the passport application form. Applicants are not required to carry the original documents with them while visiting passport seva kendra if a particular document is already shared through DigiLocker.

For any queries regarding appointment, contact toll free no 18002581800, 0422 -2301415, 2200250, 2306111 and email: rpo.cbe@mea.gov.in.

