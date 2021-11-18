Regional Passport Office in Coimbatore opens special counter to receive applications from Haj pilgrims

The Regional Passport Office has opened a special counter at the Passport Seva Kendra, Coimbatore, to receive passport applications from Haj pilgrims.

A press release said that a nodal officer (Haj-2022 Pilgrims) has been nominated at the Regional Passport Office, First Floor, Corporation Commercial Complex, Avinashi Road, Coimbatore, 641 018, for speedy disposal of the applications till January 31, 2022. The facility has been arranged for pilgrims from the districts of Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris. Haj pilgrims who have registered their applications online at www.https://passportindia.gov.in and obtained valid application reference number can take appointments, and approach the Passport Seva Kendra on the scheduled appointment time.

Passports would be issued to Haj pilgrims on receipt of a clear police verification report from authorities and subject to other internal clearance.

If the Haj pilgrims face problems in getting early appointment, they can approach the Regional Passport Office with valid application reference number and other required documents in person or through email rpo.che@mca.gov.in., the release said.