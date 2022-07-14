Regional-level pension adalat via video conference on July 26

The regional-level pension adalat of Western Region, Coimbatore, for the half-year ending June 30, 2022, will be conducted at 11 a.m. on July 26 through video conferencing.

A release from Senior Superintendent of Posts, Erode Division, said that pensioners can send their grievances through post or email to the Accounts Officer (Budget), Office of the Post Master General, Western Region, Coimbatore 641-002, super scribing the cover as “Pension Adalat” and email bgt.coimbatore@indiapost.gov.in mentioning the subject as “Pension Adalat”. The last date to receive grievances at the above mentioned address or email is July 18.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, personal hearing is not feasible. The pensioners may represent only the grievances which could not be settled at the divisional level along with the reply given by the divisional heads, the release added. Cases involving purely legal points like succession and grievances involving policy matters cannot be taken up in Adalat, the release added.