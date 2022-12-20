Regional-level pension adalat in Erode on January 5

December 20, 2022 05:38 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The regional-level pension adalat of western region, Coimbatore, for the half-year ending December 31, 2022, will be held on January 5, 2023, at 12 noon via video conference.

A release said that pensioners can send in their grievances through post or email to Senior Superintendent of Posts, Erode Division, Erode 638 001/doerode.tn@indiapost.gov.in mentioning the subject as Regional Level Pension Adalat. The last date to receive grievances at the above mentioned address or email is December 23.

The pensioners may represent only the grievances which could not be settled at the divisional level along with the reply given by the divisional heads, the release added. Cases involving purely legal points like succession and grievances involving policy matters cannot be taken up in Adalat, the release added.

