Regional Level Pension Adalat for western region on July 3

Published - June 13, 2024 05:36 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The regional-level pension adalat will be held on July 3.

The regional-level pension adalat of the western region, Coimbatore for the half-year ending June 30 has been scheduled on July 3 at 11 a.m. through video conferencing. The subjects or grievances may be sent to the concerned division through post or email by June 20, mentioning the subject as regional-level pension adalat.

The release issued by the postal department said that the pensioners may represent only the pension grievances that could not be settled at the divisional level, along with the replies by the divisional heads. Cases involving purely legal points like succession, etc., cannot be taken up in adalat. Grievances involving policy matters may not be taken up in the adalat.

Salem

