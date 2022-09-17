Regional-level Dak Adalat in Coimbatore on September 29

A regional-level Dak Adalat will be conducted at the Office of the Postmaster General, Western Region, Coimbatore, R.S. Puram Head Post Office, at 11 a.m. on September 29.

A release from the Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode division, said postal customers may send their complaints related to the services offered by the department to the Assistant Director (BD and Estt), Office of the Post Master General, Western Region, Coimbatore 641 002, so as to reach the office before September 21. The cover should be superscribed as “Dak Adalat case”.

The complaint should contain full details such as date and time of posting, full address of the sender and addressee, registered number with date and office of booking for MO, VP, registered, insured and speed post articles.

If the complaint was about savings bank of Postal Life Insurance, it should contain account number, policy numbers, name and address of the depositor, insurant, name of the post office, the details of recovery and any reference of the Postal Department, wherever available, the release added.