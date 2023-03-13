ADVERTISEMENT

Regional level Dak Adalat in Coimbatore on March 28

March 13, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A regional-level Dak Adalat will be conducted at the Office of the Postmaster General, Western Region, Coimbatore, R.S. Puram Head Post Office, at 11 a.m. on March 28.

A release said postal customers may send their complaints related to the services offered by the department to the Assistant Director (BD), Office of the Post Master General, Western Region, Coimbatore 641 002, so as to reach the office before March 20. The cover should be superscribed as “Dak Adalat case”.

The complaint should contain full details such as date and time of posting, full address of the sender and addressee, registered number with date and office of booking for MO, VP, registered, insured and speed post articles.

If the complaint was about savings bank of Postal Life Insurance, it should contain account number, policy numbers, name and address of the depositor, insurant, name of the post office, the details of recovery and any reference of the Postal Department, wherever available, the release added.

