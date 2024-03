March 08, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The regional finals of the The Hindu Young World Painting competition will be held at Avinashilingam University auditorium on March 9. Nandhini Rangaswamy, chairperson, GRG Group, will be the chief guest for the prize distribution ceremony.

Titled JSW Futurescape Young World Painting Contest 2024, it will be held at the college auditorium on Bharathi Park Road, Saibaba Colony. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and the prize distribution ceremony will be held at 12.30 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.