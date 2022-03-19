Regional education fair held

Campus France India and the French Institute in India, with the support of Consulate General of France in Puducherry and Chennai, organised a regional education fair at Kumaraguru College of Technology on Saturday.

A release said that the education fair was inaugurated in the presence of Bruno Nguyen, Deputy Consul General and Head of Bureau de France in Chennai and François-Xavier Mortreuil, Attaché for Academic and Scientific Cooperation at the French Institute in India. Organised in partnership with Kumaraguru Institutions and Galaxy Educational Consultants, the fair was intended to bring Indian students face-to-face with leading French institutes.

Around 15 French institutions and few French companies like Suez, MBDA and TNP Consultants participated and provided details about employment opportunities to the parents, teachers and academic counsellors. Mr. Nguyen also inaugurated the French Language Centre at Kumaraguru College of Liberal Arts and Science, according to the release.