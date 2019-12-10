Refurbished refreshment area inaugurated at Salem junction

The Salem Railway Junction now has a refurbished refreshment area on platform 3 and 4 and it was inaugurated on Monday.

According to a release from Salem Railway Division, the refreshments room is designed similar to an airport lounge.

Spread over an area of 2,400 sq.ft. the room serves vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

It will be open from 6 a.m to 10 p.m. The room will be operated by Sopan Restaurants.

Modern equipment will be used in the kitchen and a footfall of over 600 persons is expected a day. Nearly 60 persons can be served at any point of time here.

The room was renovated as the tender period ended. A new tender is called once in five years.

The base kitchen under IRCTC would be set up on platform 3 and 4 by the end of January to cater to trains.

Salem Railway Divisional Manager U. Subba Rao and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager E.Harikrishnan inaugurated the area.

According to the officials, the area is under the administrative control of IRCTC and is under CCTV surveillance.