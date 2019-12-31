Reduction in accident cases in 2019 places West Zone in top spot

Reduction in fatal and non-fatal accident cases had placed West Zone in the first place in the State, Inspector General of Police K. Periaiah said here on Monday.

Addressing reporters to share the performance of the districts in the Zone, he said the number of fatal cases had come down from 2,783 in 2018 to 2,051 this year.

Likewise, the number of non-fatal cases had come down from 14,424 in 2018 to 12,554 in 2019.

To bring down the number of accidents, the police were engaged in strict enforcement and this resulted in registration of higher number of cases - from 11.30 lakh in 2018 to 20.66 lakh cases this year.

Further, to bring down accidents, the police had identified black spots – accident-prone spots – and taken preventive measures.

The West Zone police team was happy about bringing down the number of cases as well as deaths and equally about the fact that the number of cases registered under POCSO Act had increased.

From 320 cases in the eight districts in the Zone, the number has reached 424 this year, which was primarily due to awareness among women and children.

The Zone had also registered decrease in murder for gain, robbery and snatching cases, Mr. Periaiah said.

On the crime prevention front, the West Zone police had increased the number of CCTV cameras for surveillance from 15,089 to 26,753. In fact, they had asked the State Government for more, he added.

Security

On the new year's eve, the police had heightened security to prevent accidents and crime.

They had talked to hoteliers and resort owners to ensure that none who was inebriated drove a vehicle from their premises.