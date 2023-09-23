Reducing NEET-PG cut-off is a one-time relaxation: Tamilisai

September 23, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Defending the Centre for reducing the NEET-PG cut-off to zero percentile, Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said it was a one-time relaxation aimed at filling vacant seats and asked leaders in Tamil Nadu not to politicise it.

Talking to reporters at Kongu Nadu Arts and Science College after taking part in a Youth20 talk, she said the country had 70,000 higher education seats in medicine, of which 3,000-4,000 were falling vacant year after year.

Last year too, a relaxation was offered. Already two rounds of counselling was over and the relaxation was for the last and final round, Ms. Soundararajan said.

Around 3,000-4,000 seats in anatomy and physiology were lying vacant. Private and government medical colleges would considerably benefit from the final round, she said, adding that it was unfortunate that a circular aimed at benefiting medical education was being taken up as a political tool and turned into an “anti-NEET propaganda platform”.

Referring to the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam, “launched after a delay of two and a half years”, the Lieutenant-Governor requested the Tamil Nadu government to disburse the amount to all eligible women.

She further asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin why he had not used his alliance and political equations with the Congress in Karnataka to resolve the Cauvery water dispute.

