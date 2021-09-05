Coimbatore

‘Reduce odour from Vellalore dump yard’

Citizens’ Voice Coimbatore has written to the State government, district administration and the Coimbatore Corporation to initiate steps to control odour from the Vellalore dump yard and forming a committee of experts to ensure proper functioning of sewage treatment plants.

In a petition, the organisation said as the odour from the yard was strong, there was a need to control it. The Corporation could do so by planning medicinal plants like vettiver and nannari that produce more oxygen than other plants, it suggested and demanded segregation of waste.

Likewise, it called for the constitution of an expert body proper installation of sewage treatment plants to ensure proper functioning.


