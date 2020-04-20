Reduce electricity charges for MSMEs: MP

Coimbatore MP, PR Natarajan, has opposed the move by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) asking industries to pay the electricity charges for March by May 6.

In a letter to Electricity Minister Thangamani, Mr. Natarajan said the Tangedco had written to the industries asking them to pay the charges of January-February for March too. During the first two months of the year, the industries had full-fledged operations. However, since the lockdown from March 25, the industries, especially the MSMEs and powerloom units, were not operating. But the Tangedco had asked them to pay the current consumption charges of January-February now too.

It had given them time only till May 6 and the lockdown was in place till May 3. The industries would not be able to pay the electricity charges immediately after re-starting operations. They were already facing loss of revenue and business and were hit by cash crunch. Hence, the Electricity Minister should hold discussions with the industry and decide whether they could be given full waiver or allowed to pay in instalments, he said.

The jobworking powerloom units in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts have sought three months time to pay the electricity charges.