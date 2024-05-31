Redevelopment works at Salem Railway Station nearing completion

Redevelopment works being undertaken at ₹45 crore at the Salem Junction Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme are nearing completion.

The Salem Junction Railway Station, which has a daily footfall of more than 50,000 passengers, is undergoing transformation to turn it into a world-class transport hub, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and inclusive infrastructure for passengers and visitors. The works include passenger amenities, renovation of the concourse, waiting hall, ticket counters and VIP lounge.

The entry points and circulating area of the station are being modified to provide easy access for vehicles. Pedestrian walkways will be developed. Platforms will get additional benches, water taps, and shelters. A new foot-over bridge, connected with lifts and escalators, will also be constructed.

According to railway officials, septic tank and storm water drains will be constructed. Additional submersible pumps will be installed to maximise water availability from bore wells and open wells. The second entry of the station will be developed to cater to a larger number of passengers. For differently abled passengers, platforms will be equipped with 1.125-meter-wide edge strips featuring tactile coping slabs, facilitating safe and convenient boarding and alighting. LED lights will be used throughout the station buildings and low-height masts with LED lights will grace the station’s streets.

Stating that the works are nearing completion, officials said the station’s portico was being extended to provide drop-off and pick-up points. Improvements to the Terminal Building, including he facade, are under progress. Fencing for Platforms 1 and 2 has been provided and final finishing works were in progress. Works were also under way to provide a dedicated bus bay in the circulating area at the main entrance of the station. The toilet on Platform 1 had been renovated, the officials added.