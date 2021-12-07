Redesigning delays temporary bus stand works at Solar in Erode

Erode

07 December 2021 23:51 IST

Revised project cost will be known only after finalising the design, say officials

The Corporation’s move to establish a temporary bus stand at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram, along the Karur Bypass Road, has been delayed by over two months as the State government has asked the civic body to redesign the entire project.

Under the Smart Cities project, development works were taken up at ₹ 39.5 crore in the existing bus terminus in the city in September. To ensure uninterrupted work, it was decided to establish a temporary bus stand at Solar for buses heading to Karur, Tiruchi, Madurai, Tirunelveli and other south-bound districts.

The civic body owns 51.4 acre at Solar and the work to establish the temporary bus stand began at the place where the sewage treatment plant once functioned. Since it is located 50 metres away from the bypass road, it was decided to establish the bus stand along the road so that commuters did not face hardship. The change of spot has delayed the work, which was earlier scheduled for completion by September.

Advertising

Advertising

Removing of bushes and land levelling works were taken up in October. However, the design submitted by the civic body to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department was asked to be reworked after which works were halted.

Corporation officials said that it was planned to accommodate 40 buses with basic amenities, offices and taxi and auto stands.

“We are working on redesigning the bus stand with more amenities”, they said and added that the cost of the project would be known only after the design was finalised.

They also added that the five-acre land where the bus stand is to come up was steep and levelling of land has to be done.